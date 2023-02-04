Bethune-Cookman 60, Prairie View 58

Henderson 0-1 0-0 0, French 4-11 0-0 12, Garrett 6-15 0-1 13, Harmon 3-13 6-8 14, Davis 1-6 2-2 4, Dyson 4-7 2-3 11, McEntire 1-4 0-2 2, Gudavicius 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 21-63 10-16 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title