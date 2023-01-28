Army 66, Holy Cross 55

Gates 6-10 2-2 14, Kenney 5-5 1-4 11, Batchelder 3-9 0-2 7, Montgomery 0-6 0-0 0, Octave 6-13 4-5 17, Dorsey 2-6 0-0 5, Tse 0-2 1-2 1, Kirkwood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 8-15 55.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title