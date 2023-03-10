Arizona St. 77, Southern Cal 72

Washington 0-4 2-4 2, Des.Cambridge 10-21 1-3 27, Dev.Cambridge 3-4 3-4 11, Collins 0-3 1-3 1, Horne 3-12 8-10 16, Gaffney 2-4 1-2 6, Neal 3-7 1-2 9, Muhammad 1-3 0-0 3, Brennan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-59 17-28 77.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title