Argentine Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
River Plate 9 7 0 2 15 5 21
San Lorenzo 9 5 2 2 10 4 17
Racing Club 9 5 2 2 13 8 17
Rosario Central 9 5 2 2 13 12 17
Talleres 9 5 1 3 15 8 16
Defensa y Justicia 9 4 3 2 11 6 15
Argentinos 9 4 2 3 10 5 14
Boca Juniors 9 4 2 3 12 8 14
Lanus 9 4 2 3 11 8 14
Newell's 9 4 2 3 9 10 14
Velez Sarsfield 9 3 4 2 12 7 13
CA Platense 9 3 4 2 13 13 13
Instituto AC Cordoba 9 3 4 2 11 11 13
Huracan 9 3 3 3 13 12 12
Godoy Cruz 9 4 0 5 7 10 12
Belgrano 9 3 3 3 5 9 12
Estudiantes 9 3 2 4 10 11 11
Tigre 9 3 2 4 10 12 11
Sarmiento 9 2 3 4 10 11 9
Independiente 9 1 6 2 7 9 9
Barracas Central 9 2 3 4 9 13 9
Banfield 9 2 3 4 4 8 9
Arsenal 8 2 2 4 7 10 8
Atletico Tucuman 9 1 5 3 5 10 8
CA Central Cordoba SE 8 2 2 4 4 10 8
Gimnasia 9 2 2 5 6 14 8
Santa Fe 9 1 4 4 6 10 7
Colon 9 0 6 3 6 10 6

___

Thursday, March 30

Defensa y Justicia 0, Velez Sarsfield 0

Argentinos 3, Godoy Cruz 0

Friday, March 31
Rosario Central 3, Gimnasia 1

Estudiantes 3, Newell's 0

River Plate 1, Santa Fe 0

Saturday, April 1

Barracas Central 0, Boca Juniors 3

San Lorenzo 0, Independiente 0

Racing Club 2, Huracan 1

Tigre 2, Lanus 1

Sunday, April 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Talleres 3

Colon 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Banfield 0, CA Platense 2

Monday, April 3

Belgrano 0, Sarmiento 0

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7

CA Platense vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Lanus vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Sarmiento vs. Argentinos, 2:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7:30 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Independiente vs. Estudiantes, 1 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.

Newell's vs. Rosario Central, 3:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Barracas Central vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

San Lorenzo vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz, 1 p.m.

Colon vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. Gimnasia, 6:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

