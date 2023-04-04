Andrew Wiggins rejoins Warriors, getting back into condition

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins has rejoined the Warriors after more than a month away from the team and is working his way back to being able to play again for the defending NBA champions.
Wiggins said Tuesday his family needed him and he appreciated the Warriors’ support in allowing him to be there for them during a crucial time. Wiggins expressed gratitude to everyone that respected his privacy and said he is now in a safe place where he is comfortable resuming basketball.