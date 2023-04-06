Skip to main content Turn off refresh
American League Team Pitching

THROUGH APRIL 5

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Minnesota 4 2 1.90 6 2 0 2 52.0 34 11 11
Tampa Bay 6 0 2.00 6 1 0 0 54.0 40 13 12
N.Y. Yankees 4 2 2.33 6 2 0 1 54.0 45 14 14
L.A. Angels 4 2 3.12 6 1 0 2 52.0 42 20 18
Seattle 2 5 3.38 7 1 0 1 64.0 54 30 24
Texas 4 2 3.50 6 0 0 2 54.0 44 22 21
Kansas City 1 5 3.67 6 0 0 0 54.0 59 23 22
Houston 3 4 4.02 7 0 0 2 65.0 73 31 29
Cleveland 5 2 4.04 7 1 0 4 64.2 50 31 29
Toronto 3 3 5.12 6 1 0 3 51.0 57 32 29
Chicago White Sox 3 3 5.37 6 0 0 1 52.0 47 32 31
Baltimore 3 3 5.40 6 1 0 2 51.2 53 34 31
Oakland 2 4 5.79 6 0 0 1 56.0 60 41 36
Boston 2 4 6.00 6 0 0 0 54.0 61 38 36
Detroit 2 4 6.23 6 0 0 1 52.0 57 38 36

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Minnesota 5 1 16 0 58 1
Tampa Bay 2 2 15 0 51 1
N.Y. Yankees 5 5 12 0 72 2
L.A. Angels 5 4 18 1 53 2
Seattle 6 1 31 1 58 3
Texas 5 1 18 1 61 2
Kansas City 5 1 21 0 47 2
Houston 8 4 16 0 70 3
Cleveland 7 2 20 0 61 7
Toronto 8 3 18 1 44 2
Chicago White Sox 10 6 35 0 63 4
Baltimore 8 5 12 0 48 4
Oakland 6 3 27 3 47 6
Boston 13 3 26 0 53 2
Detroit 9 4 22 1 40 3
