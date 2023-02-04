American 61, Colgate 60

Moffatt 1-5 1-2 4, Records 5-10 0-0 10, Lynch-Daniels 4-10 2-2 13, Richardson 5-13 1-2 12, Smith 2-9 2-2 7, Woodward 3-4 2-2 8, Baker 1-2 0-0 2, Thomson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 23-55 8-10 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title