Abilene Christian 87, Cal Baptist 71

Pleasant 2-5 1-2 7, Simmons 5-10 2-2 16, Cameron 5-5 4-5 15, Daniels 5-11 6-7 17, Dibba 5-9 0-0 10, Madden 3-5 9-9 17, Jackson 1-1 0-0 3, Steele 0-4 0-0 0, Bettiol 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-52 22-25 87.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title