Zion Williamson, Pelicans aim to end "negative" narratives

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A few months after Zion Williamson was left entirely out of Pelicans promotional material regarding ticket renewals, the injury-riddled star forward was back to being celebrated Wednesday as a supremely influential figure in New Orleans’ future.
“The last few months were a roller-coaster of emotions,” Williamson said. "The world just ran with narratives, and so when my family was going out in public, they're getting harassed by people about why we don't like New Orleans or why we don't want to be here, when that's not the case at all.