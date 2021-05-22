Zimmerman hits tiebreaking 3-run homer as Nats beat Orioles RICH DUBROFF, Associated Press May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 8:18 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and finished with three hits, and the Washington Nationals overcame a pair of five-run deficits in a 12-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.
Zimmerman’s home run in the fourth against Adam Plutko (1-1) broke a 6-all tie.