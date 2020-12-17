Zegarowski leads No. 9 Creighton past St. John's 94-76 Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 10:07 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points, shooting 6 for 7 from 3-point range, and No. 9 Creighton cruised to a 94-76 victory over St. John's on Thursday night.
Denzel Mahoney had 16 points and freshman center Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 off the bench to help the Bluejays (5-2, 1-1 Big East) bounce back from a home loss to Marquette in their conference opener Monday night.