Younger players help Ridgefield top Trinity

Getting a boost from several underclassmen, the Ridgefield girls basketball team overcame an early deficit to beat Trinity Catholic, 51-34, on Tuesday night at Ridgefield High School.

The Tigers trailed 9-4 after one quarter but came back to go ahead 20-16 at halftime. Ridgefield widened its lead in the third and fourth quarters to get the victory and raise its record to 6-4.

Junior Cali Stietzel had 15 points for the Tigers, hitting six-of-10 shots from the field and making five-of-six free throws.

Sophmore Siovhan Moroney added 10 points and five rebounds, and freshman Kaya Weiskopf contributed eight points.

Sophomore Cara Sheafe had five points and five rebounds, while freshman Maya Rubio finished with four points.

Ridgefield’s senior point guard, Kate Wagner, added two points and a team-high 10 assists.

Seniors Cameron McClellan (three points) and Megan Klosowski (two points) and sophomore Kate Dowd (two points) also scored for the Tigers.