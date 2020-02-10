Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Knicks 140-135 in 2 OTs

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 48 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 32 points and 16 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 140-135 in two overtimes on Sunday night.

It was the ninth time Young has scored at least 40, second-most in the NBA this season. The first-time All-Star hit all 16 of his free throw attempts and knocked down a game-high six 3-pointers.

Julius Randle finished with 35 points and 18 rebounds, and Reggie Bullock scored 21 points for New York, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Playing their third game in four nights, the Knicks dropped to 17-37 after trailing by 16 in the fourth. They led by eight in the first overtime before letting the Hawks back in it.

Young, who forced a tie at the end of the first overtime with a pair of free throws, hit two free throws on consecutive possessions to give the Hawks, who began the night with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, a 130-128 lead early in the second overtime. Atlanta called timeout at the 13-second mark, and Young followed with two more free throws to make it 138-133.

Randle hit two free throws to force a 116-all tie with 30 seconds left in regulation, but he and Young both missed runners on each team's final possession to force overtime.

The Knicks had a 15-point lead on Bobby Portis' pull-up jumper early in the second. New York entered halftime with a 63-61 advantage.

TIP-INS

Knicks: F Maurice Harkless, acquired last Thursday from the Los Angeles Clippers, had an illness and missed his second straight game. ... Randle had his fifth 30-point game this season, his first with the team. ... Wayne Ellington has made the most of his latest turn in the rotation, scoring 17, 12 and 15 points in the last three games. ... New York beat the Hawks 143-120 at home the last time the teams met Dec. 17, marking the club's largest offensive output since Nov. 11, 1980. Rookie RJ Barrett had 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting in that game. He had five points this time.

Hawks; Young (right ankle contusion) and Hunter (left ankle sprain) were listed on the pregame injury list. C Clint Capela (right heel bruise), DeAndre' Bembry (right hand neuritis), F Cam Reddish (concussion) and F-C Skal Labissiere (left knee cartilage) were out.

HOT EARLY

Randle, with his 22nd double-double this season, and Collins both scored 20 in the first half. Randle had 10 rebounds. Collins had six.

HE'S HERE

Capela, acquired last Wednesday from Houston, wants to make his Atlanta debut as soon as the All-Star break ends Feb. 20, but coach Lloyd Pierce said the team won't rush him. Atlanta wants him fully healthy before he plays.

Either way, Capela looks forward to playing alongside Young after he spent so much of his career with Rockets star James Harden.

“(Young) puts a lot of rhythm on the offense," Capela said. “It’s definitely the way I like to play. We definitely should be able to do some magic together."

Capella wasn't so much surprised by the trade because “that's what Houston does,” he said.

“I know that there was only me and James left since I got (there)," Capella said. “I was ready for it. I felt more like a rookie in my six years there. Here I feel like a vet."

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Washington on Wednesday.

Hawks: At Orlando on Monday.

