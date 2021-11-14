Young, Watt leave with injuries, Mayfield limps off field The Associated Press Nov. 14, 2021 Updated: Nov. 14, 2021 8:28 p.m.
Reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young suffered a potentially serious right knee injury on Sunday, putting a damper on Washington’s big win against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 2020 All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt injured a hip in Pittsburgh’s tie with Detroit.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield limped off the field with an injured right knee during a blowout loss at New England, but said he expects to play next week.
