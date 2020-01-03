Young Ridgefield golfer wins ‘Future Champions’ tournament, prepares to play in Ireland this spring

Ridgefield golfer and Scotland Elementary School fourth grader Asher Katz finished the 2019 season on a strong note, winning at the Future Champions Golf Fall Championship in San Diego last month.

The 10-year-old golf protege will look to use that tournament win as a springboard when he travels to the Flogas Champion of Champions Golf Event in Wicklow, Ireland this upcoming April.

Asher earned a special exemption to represent the United State at the international tournament, which will take place on April 15 and 16 and will be held at the famous Powerscourt Golf Club. The Flogas Champion of Champions event is run by the multi award winning MG Pro Golf and supports the Marie Curie charity.

While the majority of entries have qualified via tour events in Europe, Canada, India and Asia, special exemptions have been drawn by the tournament committee based on tournament qualifications and experience.

There have been over 900 special exemption requests for this tournament across all age divisions: 10-12 year old (which Asher will compete in), 13-15 year old, and 16-18 year old. Qualified players will represent more than 20 different countries.

Training

Asher continues to train at the Golf Performance Center in Ridgefield as a Junior Academy member, and commits about five days a week to his golf game.

That regiment includes fitness, mental and technical coaching. He is also an avid soccer player for Bedford youth soccer’s A Travel team. He is a fourth grader at Scotland Elementary School.

Quite a season

Some of Asher’s key highlights this season have been the following:

Champion at the Future Champions Golf Fall Championship in San Diego.

Seventh place Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Tournament of Champions/National Championship at Walt Disney World Palms Golf Course (and finished 12th overall in the country for the 2019 season in the boys 10 under Division.

Third place at the US Challenge Cup Holiday Shootout at Agawam Hunt in East Providence, R.I.

Champion at the Future Collegians World Tour (FCWT) at Great Horse in Hampden, Mass.

Second place at the US Kids Hudson Valley Tour Championship at Windham CC in Windham, Mass.

Champion at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour at the New York Junior Open at Beekman Golf Club

Champion at the Metropolitan Junior PGA Championship at Sleepy Hollow Country Club

Champion at the New England PGA Championship at Hillview Country Club in Reading, Mass.

Asher wrapped up the 2019 season at the Doral Publix Junior Championship in Doral, Fla. on December 18-19.

He looks forward to taking a nice long break and working on his fitness, while trying some new irons, as he continues to grow and get stronger, and prepare for his trip to Ireland in the spring to start the 2020 golf season.