Young, Capela pace Hawks in 132-121 win over Raptors GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 11:04 p.m.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) goes up for a shot as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Atlanta.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) is defended by Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) and and Clint Capela (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Atlanta.
Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell goes up for a dunk during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) watches his shot go in during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Atlanta.
Toronto Raptors forward DeAndre' Bembry (95) grabs the ball over Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young gestures before the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins falls after fouling Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Atlanta.
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 28 points and 13 assists, Clint Capela finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Toronto Raptors 132-121 to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday night.
Chris Boucher scored 29 points to lead the Raptors, who were going for a season-high four-game winning streak. Fred VanVleet added 22 points and Kyle Lowry had 20 for Toronto.