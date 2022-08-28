Yelich, Wong HR, Mitchell's 1st hit, Brewers beat Cubs 9-7 ANDREW WAGNER, Associated Press Aug. 28, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Milwaukee Brewers' Garrett Mitchell gets his first Major League hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich is congratulated by Garrett Mitchell after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Milwaukee Brewers' Garrett Mitchell reacts after getting his first Major League hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Chicago Cubs' Zach McKinstry slides safely past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. McKinstry scored on a hit by Seiya Suzuki. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Milwaukee Brewers' Garrett Mitchell gets his first Major League hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong each homered for the second straight game and Garrett Mitchell drove in two runs with his first hit as a major leaguer, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Chicago Cubs 9-7 Sunday.
Mitchell, Milwaukee’s first-round choice in the 2020 MLB draft, made his debut Saturday as a defensive replacement after getting called up from Triple-A Nashville, where was hitting .343 with nine RBIs in 20 games.