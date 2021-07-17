Yastrzemski homers twice, powers Giants past Cardinals 7-2 JOE HARRIS, Associated Press July 17, 2021 Updated: July 17, 2021 12:18 a.m.
1 of15 San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, right,stretches to keep his foot on second as he forces out St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 16, 2021, in St. Louis. Tom Gannam/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina swings for a base hit in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, July 16, 2021, in St. Louis. The single was Molina's 2065th career hit, moving him into fifth place, past Enos Slaughter, on the Cardinals' all-time hit list. Tom Gannam/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) reacts to another San Francisco Giants base hit in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 16, 2021, in St. Louis. Tom Gannam/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers delivers a submarine pitch in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, July 16, 2021, in St. Louis. Tom Gannam/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) celebrates with Wilmer Flores after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, July 16, 2021, in St. Louis. Tom Gannam/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina waits as San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 16, 2021, in St. Louis. Tom Gannam/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, right, celebrates with teammate Mike Tauchman after hitting a three-run home run, as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) watches the replay in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 16, 2021, in St. Louis. Tom Gannam/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, July 16, 2021, in St. Louis. Tom Gannam/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers (71) celebrates with teammate Curt Casali after finishing off the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 16, 2021, in St. Louis. Tom Gannam/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina carries the bat to first after driving a single to center in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, July 16, 2021, in St. Louis. The single was Molina's 2065th career hit, moving him into fifth place, past Enos Slaughter, on the Cardinals' all-time hit list. Tom Gannam/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a pair of home runs, Logan Webb pitched four strong innings as a spot starter, and the San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Friday night.
Webb was a last-minute starter for the Giants after Kevin Gausman was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List. Gausman, a first-time All Star this season, left the team to be with his wife in Louisiana after she was hospitalized with pregnancy complications.