Yanks stop 5-game skid, beat Braves 3-1 on wild pitch, walk RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 10:14 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees broke their five-game losing streak with little offense, getting a run-scoring wild pitch and bases-loaded walk from Atlanta Braves reliever Nate Jones in the eighth inning that lifted them to a 3-1 victory Tuesday night.
Gio Urshela hit a tying home run in the fifth inning off Charlie Morton and the Yankees won with five hits, which left their four-game total at 16. New York went 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position, but the last-place Yankees improved to 6-10 and avoided what would have been their worst start since 1972.