Gene J. Puskar/AP

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees left-hander Justin Wilson won't throw for several days and will receive oral anti-inflammatory medication in an effort to alleviate tightness in his pitching shoulder.

Wilson left Monday night's exhibition against Philadelphia while facing his fourth batter, Odubel Herrera. He allowed a single to Rhys Hoskins, a home run to former Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius and a walk to Alec Bohm.