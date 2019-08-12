Yankees 8, Orioles 5

Baltimore New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Alberto 3b 5 2 2 0 Gardner cf 2 3 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 2 1 1 Urshela 3b 4 2 3 2 Sntnder rf 4 1 3 1 Grgrius ss 3 1 1 4 Nunez dh 3 0 0 2 G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0 Villar 2b 1 0 0 0 Torres dh 4 1 1 1 Sverino c 4 0 0 0 Tuchman lf 4 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn lf 3 0 0 1 Maybin rf 3 1 1 1 S.Wlkrs cf 4 0 0 0 Ford 1b 4 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 4 0 1 0 Valera 2b 3 0 1 0 Totals 32 5 7 5 Totals 31 8 8 8

Baltimore 101 001 020—5 New York 410 011 10x—8

DP_New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 3. 2B_Gardner (19), Urshela (28). HR_Mancini (28), Santander (10), Urshela (18), Gregorius (9), Torres (24), Maybin (8). SF_Nunez (1), Gregorius (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore G.Ynoa L,1-7 6 7 7 7 1 3 Kline 1 1 1 1 1 2 Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 1 0 New York Paxton W,8-6 6 5 3 3 2 7 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 0 Cessa 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 Britton H,24 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 A.Chapman S,32-37 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Paxton.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:50. A_42,843 (47,309).