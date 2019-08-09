https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Yankees-12-Blue-Jays-6-14292028.php
Yankees 12, Blue Jays 6
|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LMahieu 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Bchette ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Grrl Jr lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Grgrius ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Drury pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Grrr Jr 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Tuchman cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Galvis dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Romine c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ford dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Valera 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Fisher cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McGuire c
|4
|3
|4
|1
|Totals
|42
|12
|15
|11
|Totals
|40
|6
|12
|6
|New York
|206
|002
|002—12
|Toronto
|000
|041
|010—
|6
E_Godley (2), Maybin (1). LOB_New York 5, Toronto 9. 2B_LeMahieu (25), Maybin 2 (13), Valera (1), Bichette (9), Guerrero Jr. (20), McGuire (1). HR_Urshela 2 (16), Tauchman (11), Bichette (4), Fisher (3), McGuire (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|German W,15-2
|5
|8
|4
|3
|1
|3
|C.Green
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Cessa S,1-1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Toronto
|Pannone L,2-5
|2
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|0
|1
|Godley
|3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Adam
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boshers
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_by Pannone (Valera), by Adam (Ford). WP_Pannone 2.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Chris Segal; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:06. A_34,108 (53,506).
