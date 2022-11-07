Yale 96, Sarah Lawrence 41

Murray 2-4 1-3 6, Grey 4-13 0-0 9, Torres 3-10 0-1 6, Capellan 1-2 0-0 3, E.Kelly 1-6 0-0 3, Dougherty 1-5 0-0 3, DiFabio 0-5 0-0 0, Hickman 0-1 1-6 1, Burman 0-1 1-2 1, Egan 1-4 0-0 2, Kairouz 1-2 0-0 2, Fathi 1-3 0-0 3, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Gelb 0-1 0-0 0, Meyers 0-1 0-1 0, Joyce 0-2 0-0 0, Yagiz 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-61 3-13 41.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title