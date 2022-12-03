Yale 77, Stony Brook 72

Jarvis 7-12 3-3 17, Knowling 4-10 3-5 11, Mahoney 2-4 0-0 4, Mbeng 2-10 2-2 7, Poulakidas 5-9 1-1 11, Kelly 4-7 0-1 9, Gharram 1-2 1-2 4, Feinberg 2-6 0-0 6, Molloy 2-3 3-4 8. Totals 29-63 13-18 77.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title