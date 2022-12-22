Yale 76, Monmouth (NJ) 44

Jarvis 7-10 2-2 16, Kelly 4-7 5-7 13, Mahoney 2-6 0-0 5, Mbeng 1-3 0-0 3, Poulakidas 4-9 1-1 11, Gharram 3-7 0-2 7, Feinberg 0-5 0-0 0, Molloy 1-4 5-6 8, Basa-Ama 2-3 0-0 4, Rice 1-1 0-0 2, Wolf 1-2 0-0 2, Buyukhanli 1-2 0-0 2, Kolaja 1-1 0-0 3, Townsend 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 13-18 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title