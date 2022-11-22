Yale 73, Vermont 44

Fiorillo 2-8 2-3 6, Veretto 5-11 0-0 12, Gibson 2-6 0-0 5, Penn 3-5 0-0 6, Sullivan 2-7 0-0 4, Duncan 1-4 1-3 3, Deloney 3-7 1-2 8, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Alamutu 0-1 0-0 0, Hurley 0-1 0-0 0, Ndayishimiye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 4-8 44.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title