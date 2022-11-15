Yale 62, Hawaii 59, OT

Kelly 5-11 0-2 10, Knowling 8-17 2-3 18, Mahoney 3-7 6-6 14, Mbeng 1-6 0-0 2, Poulakidas 3-12 1-2 8, Jarvis 4-6 2-2 10, Gharram 0-2 0-1 0, Feinberg 0-2 0-0 0, Molloy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 11-16 62.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title