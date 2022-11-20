Yale 112, John Jay 55

Alleyne 3-9 2-2 8, Jones 2-7 0-0 6, Evelyn 0-1 0-0 0, Leston 0-5 1-2 1, Watkins 6-17 0-0 14, Kopec 2-5 2-3 7, Delgado 3-7 0-0 6, Stewart 2-2 2-2 8, Calderon 2-7 0-0 5, Mercedes 0-1 0-0 0, Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 7-9 55.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title