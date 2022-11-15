Xavier 78, Fairfield 65

Cook 8-11 3-3 19, Jeanne-Rose 1-3 5-6 7, Willis 0-2 0-0 0, Fields 5-10 1-2 14, Long 3-13 1-1 8, Johns 1-7 0-0 3, Crisler 3-11 0-0 8, Leach 0-3 4-4 4, Maidoh 1-1 0-1 2, Mullally 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 14-17 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title