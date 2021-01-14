Wright sets program record for assists, Colorado beats Cal Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 4:35 p.m.
1 of6 Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV, center, pulls in a rebound between California guards Ryan Betley, left, and Jarred Hyder in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Colorado forward Jabari Walker, left, hangs on the rim after dunking the ball as California forward D.J. Thorpe defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 California forward Lars Thiemann, center, blocks a shot by Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV, front, as forward Evan Battey looks on in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 89-60. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 California guard Ryan Betley, right, drives to the rim for a basket as Colorado guard D'Shawn Schwartz defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 89-60. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 California guard Makale Foreman, right, passes the ball as Colorado forward Jabari Walker defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 89-60. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Colorado forward Evan Battey, left, battles for control of a loose ball with California forward Andre Kelly in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 89-60. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Freshman Jabari Walker had a season-high 23 points and 11 rebounds, McKinley Wright IV set a program record for career assists and Colorado beat California 89-60 on Thursday.
Wright entered needing just one assist to break a tie with Colorado great Jay Humphries (1980-83) at 562. Wright set the record on a bounce pass to Evan Battey for a 5-2 lead, and he finished with a career-high 12 helpers and 13 points.