EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shamar Wright scored 17 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated UT Martin 66-53 on Thursday. Lamar Wright and Mike Adewunmi added 16 points each for the Cougars. Wright had 10 rebounds and four blocks, while Adewunmi posted nine rebounds. He had seven turnovers but no assists.

Desmond Polk had 10 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (9-15, 7-11 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak.