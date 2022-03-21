Wood makes career-best 8 3s as Rockets down Wizards 115-97 KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer March 21, 2022
1 of15 Houston Rockets center Christian Wood, center, reacts after his dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) reacts after his 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Houston Rockets center Christian Wood watches his 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, center, reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) shoots as Houston Rockets center Christian Wood defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) watches his 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Houston Rockets center Christian Wood, center left, dunks as Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis, center right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) fouls Houston Rockets center Christian Wood during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Wood set career highs with eight 3-pointers and 39 points as the Houston Rockets used a huge late run to rally for a 115-97 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.
The Rockets trailed by 23 in the first half but slowly trimmed the deficit before going on a 16-0 spurt over the last minute of the third quarter and the first four minutes of the fourth to take the lead.
Written By
KRISTIE RIEKEN