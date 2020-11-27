Wood leads Belmont past Howard 95-78

WASHINGTON (AP) — JaCobi Wood scored 21 points and Luke Smith added 20 as Belmont beat Howard 95-78 on Thursday in a season opener for both teams.

Nick Muszynski had 15 points for Belmont. Grayson Murphy added 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Thomas Weaver had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bison. Steve Settle III added 12 points and Makur Maker had 11.

