Wood, Giants beat slumping Padres 1-0 after overturned call
BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Wood held San Diego to three singles in 6 1/3 innings and the San Francisco Giants benefited from an overturned call at the plate to beat the sputtering Padres 1-0 Monday night.
San Francisco reliever Camino Doval retired the heart of San Diego's order in the ninth — Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Josh Bell — to earn his 15th save.