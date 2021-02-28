Women's College Basketball Schedule

American U. at Bucknell, ppd. Colgate at Boston U., Noon NC State at Syracuse, Noon William & Mary at Northeastern, Noon Rutgers at Penn St., 12:30 p.m. Canisius at Manhattan, 1 p.m. Holy Cross at Army, 1 p.m. Howard at Delaware St., 1 p.m. James Madison at Drexel, 1 p.m. NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m. Towson at Delaware, 1 p.m. UMBC at Vermont, 1 p.m. VCU at Rhode Island, 1 p.m. American U. at Lehigh, 2 p.m. Duquesne at Saint Joseph's, 2 p.m. Elon at Hofstra, ppd. George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m. Hofstra at Northeastern, 2 p.m. Iona at Siena, ppd. Manhattan at Fairfield, ppd. Saint Louis at Fordham, ppd. St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 2 p.m. More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn rolls over Butler behind freshmen Aaliyah...By Doug BonjourSportsJames Bouknight, R.J. Cole lead UConn to impressive win...By David Borges St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m. CCSU at Wagner, 4 p.m. Lehigh at Lafayette, 4 p.m. Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 4 p.m. St. Peter's at Niagara, ppd. Richmond at UMass, 4:30 p.m. Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m. Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m. New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 5 p.m. Monmouth (NJ) at Marist, ppd. Bryant at LIU, 7 p.m. Merrimack at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m. SOUTH Georgia at Florida, Noon Mississippi at Kentucky, Noon Wake Forest at Florida St., Noon Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m. Dayton at Davidson, 1 p.m. Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Virginia Tech at Virginia, 1 p.m. Auburn at Tennessee, 2 p.m. Coppin St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m. Miami at Clemson, 2 p.m. NC Central at NC A&T, 2 p.m. Norfolk St. at SC State, 2 p.m. North Carolina at Duke, 2 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m. Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m. Stetson at Liberty, 2 p.m. LSU at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. Missouri at Mississippi St., 4 p.m. North Alabama at Lipscomb, 5 p.m. MIDWEST Georgetown at Xavier, Noon Evansville at N. Iowa, 1 p.m. Illinois at Purdue, 2 p.m. N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m. Michigan at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. Iowa at Wisconsin, 3 p.m. Louisville at Notre Dame, 3 p.m. Maryland at Northwestern, 4 p.m. Valparaiso at S. Illinois, 5 p.m. Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St., 6 p.m. SOUTHWEST South Carolina at Texas A&M, 2 p.m. W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 3 p.m. Alabama at Arkansas, 6 p.m. FAR WEST Arizona at Arizona St., 2 p.m. Colorado at Utah, 2 p.m. New Mexico at Utah St., 2 p.m. San Diego St. at Boise St., 3 p.m. Warner Pacific at Portland St., 3 p.m. California at Stanford, 4 p.m. Washington at Washington St., 4 p.m. Oregon St. at Oregon, 6 p.m. Monday, Mar. 1 EAST Bryant at LIU, 4 p.m. CCSU at Wagner, 4 p.m. Merrimack at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m. Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 4 p.m. Mount St. Mary's at St. Francis (Pa.), 6 p.m. Seton Hall at St. John's, 7 p.m. Marquette at UConn, 8 p.m. SOUTH North Alabama at Lipscomb, 5 p.m. Grambling St. at MVSU, 6 p.m. Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 6 p.m. Prairie View at Alabama St., 6:30 p.m. MIDWEST Butler at DePaul, 5 p.m. TCU at Kansas St., 7:30 p.m. SOUTHWEST Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m. McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. Baylor at Texas, 7 p.m. Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 7 p.m. Lamar at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m. Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m. FAR WEST New Mexico at Utah St., 4 p.m. Colorado St. at Air Force, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 2 EAST Memphis at Temple, 3:30 p.m. Penn St. at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m. Northeastern at Hofstra, 7 p.m. SOUTH Radford at Gardner-Webb, TBA Longwood at Hampton, 5 p.m. UCF at South Florida, 5:30 p.m. Presbyterian at Winthrop, 6 p.m. East Carolina at Tulane, 7 p.m. MIDWEST N. Kentucky at Wright St., 2 p.m. IUPUI at Oakland, 3 p.m. SMU at Cincinnati, 6 p.m. Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m. Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. SOUTHWEST Cincinnati at Houston, 7 p.m. Wichita St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 3 EAST Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 5 p.m. SOUTH Charleston Southern at Radford, 1 p.m. Radford at Gardner-Webb, TBA E. Illinois vs. UT Martin at Evansville, I.N., 2 p.m. Longwood at Hampton, 4 p.m. Norfolk St. at NC Central, 4 p.m. Austin Peay vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 4:30 p.m. Presbyterian at Winthrop, 6 p.m. McNeese St. at Nicholls, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m. MIDWEST Toledo at W. Michigan, 1 p.m. Iowa at Indiana, 4:30 p.m. Ohio at Akron, 6 p.m. Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m. E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m. Kent St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. Kansas at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m. West Virginia at Kansas St., 7:30 p.m. SOUTHWEST SE Louisiana at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m. Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 6:30 p.m. Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m. Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m. FAR WEST Colorado St. at New Mexico, TBA Nevada at Air Force, 4:30 p.m. Montana St. at Sacramento St., 8 p.m. Portland St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m. Weber St. at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m. E. Washington at Idaho St., 9 p.m. Montana at Idaho, 9 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 4 EAST Memphis at Temple, Noon Niagara at Siena, 1 p.m. Siena at Canisius, 1 p.m. Mount St. Mary's at Wagner, 4 p.m. St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 4 p.m. St. Peter's at Marist, 5 p.m. Fairleigh Dickinson at Bryant, 7 p.m. Iona at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m. Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. Niagara at Fairfield, ppd. SOUTH ETSU vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., Noon Tennessee Tech vs. Jacksonville St. at Evansville, I.N., 2 p.m. UNC-Greensboro vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 2:15 p.m. Norfolk St. at NC Central, 4 p.m. W. Carolina vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m. Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 5:30 p.m. South Florida at UCF, 6 p.m. Alabama A&M at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m. W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 6:30 p.m. Alabama St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m. Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m. Furman vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 7:15 p.m. MIDWEST Murray St. vs. SE Missouri at Evansville, I.N., 4:30 p.m. SOUTHWEST TCU at Oklahoma, 6 p.m. Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 6:30 p.m. Southern U. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m. Rice at North Texas, 8 p.m. FAR WEST Utah St. at San Diego St., TBA Nevada at Air Force, 8 p.m. Friday, Mar. 5 EAST Niagara at Siena, 1 p.m. Penn St. at Maryland, TBA Siena at Canisius, 1 p.m. Fairleigh Dickinson at Bryant, 4 p.m. Mount St. Mary's at Wagner, 4 p.m. St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 4 p.m. St. Peter's at Marist, 5 p.m. Iona at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m. Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. Niagara at Fairfield, ppd. Ohio St. at Rutgers, 8 p.m. SOUTH Jacksonville at Stetson, 1 p.m. Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m. FAU at Charlotte, 3 p.m. Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 5:30 p.m. Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 6 p.m. W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 6:30 p.m. Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m. Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m. MIDWEST New Mexico St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m. Illinois St. at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m. Minnesota at Illinois, 5 p.m. N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 5 p.m. Valparaiso at Drake, 6 p.m. Indiana St. at Bradley, 7 p.m. Missouri St. at Evansville, 7 p.m. North Florida at Bellarmine, 7 p.m. SOUTHWEST Rio Grande at Tarleton St., 8 p.m. FAR WEST Colorado St. at New Mexico, TBA Montana St. at Sacramento St., 3 p.m. UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 5 p.m. California Baptist at Seattle, 6 p.m. Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 7 p.m. UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m. Portland St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m. Weber St. at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m. E. Washington at Idaho St., 9 p.m. Montana at Idaho, 9 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 6 SOUTH Cent. Arkansas at Northwestern St., Noon Jacksonville at Stetson, 1 p.m. Lamar at McNeese St., 2 p.m. Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m. FAU at Charlotte, 3 p.m. Alabama St. at Jackson St., 4 p.m. SE Louisiana at New Orleans, 4 p.m. Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m. Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 7 p.m. MIDWEST Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 1 p.m. N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m. Northwestern at Michigan, TBA Purdue at Indiana, TBA W. Michigan at Ball St., 1 p.m. Akron at Kent St., 2 p.m. Buffalo at Bowling Green, 2 p.m. E. Michigan at Toledo, 2 p.m. Wisconsin at Michigan St., 2 p.m. New Mexico St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m. Illinois St. at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m. Valparaiso at Drake, 4 p.m. Baylor at Kansas, 5 p.m. Indiana St. at Bradley, 5 p.m. N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 5 p.m. North Florida at Bellarmine, 5 p.m. Missouri St. at Evansville, 7 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa, 8 p.m. SOUTHWEST Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 1:30 p.m. Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m. Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m. North Texas at Rice, 5 p.m. Southern U. at Texas Southern, 6:30 p.m. Rio Grande at Tarleton St., 8 p.m. FAR WEST UC Davis at Hawaii, 12 a.m. UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 5 p.m. California Baptist at Seattle, 6 p.m. Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 7 p.m. UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m. UC Davis at Hawaii, 11 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 7 SOUTHWEST Texas at TCU, 2 p.m. Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.