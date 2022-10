SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Nathan Walker ran for a 9-yard touchdown with 32 seconds to play to cap Wofford's come-from-behind 48-41 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday.

On third-and-7, Walker ran toward the middle then took a jab step, bounced it outside and ran untouched into the end zone. Wofford (2-6, 2-3 Southern Conference) had just tied the game at 41 with 2:54 remaining on Jimmy Weirick's 31-yard touchdown pass to Landon Parker.