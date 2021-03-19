Wise takes three-shot lead at midway point of Honda Classic TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer March 19, 2021 Updated: March 19, 2021 7:34 p.m.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Wise is making PGA National look easy.
Wise shot his second straight 6-under 64 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend at the Honda Classic. The 128 total is the lowest 36-hole score at PGA National since the tournament moved there 15 years ago — and marks the first 36-hole lead of Wise’s PGA Tour career.