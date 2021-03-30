Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 30, 2021 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 55 Mark Scheifele 36 15 28 43 -3 12 3 0 3 73 .205 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 36 15 21 36 15 7 4 0 4 114 .132 F 81 Kyle Connor 36 17 18 35 2 6 8 0 2 113 .150 F 26 Blake Wheeler 36 10 21 31 -12 34 3 0 2 83 .120 F 9 Andrew Copp 36 11 16 27 4 12 5 0 1 75 .147 D 4 Neal Pionk 36 3 21 24 1 16 1 0 0 62 .048 F 25 Paul Stastny 36 11 12 23 3 12 2 0 3 60 .183 F 22 Mason Appleton 36 9 9 18 6 6 0 0 1 50 .180 F 17 Adam Lowry 36 7 11 18 0 11 0 0 2 60 .117 D 44 Josh Morrissey 36 1 15 16 1 8 0 0 0 75 .013 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 21 6 8 14 2 10 0 0 2 40 .150 F 85 Mathieu Perreault 36 7 6 13 9 8 1 0 0 39 .179 D 24 Derek Forbort 36 1 6 7 2 35 0 0 0 43 .023 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 32 0 5 5 7 12 0 0 0 26 .000 F 23 Trevor Lewis 36 1 4 5 5 0 0 1 0 37 .027 F 11 Nate Thompson 24 2 2 4 4 2 0 0 1 8 .250 F 29 Patrik Laine 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 .667 D 64 Logan Stanley 24 1 1 2 11 13 0 0 0 38 .026 D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 25 0 1 1 -5 20 0 0 0 26 .000 D 3 Tucker Poolman 22 0 1 1 4 2 0 0 0 25 .000 F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 8 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 19 David Gustafsson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 12 0 0 0 -3 4 0 0 0 7 .000 D 14 Ville Heinola 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 8 Sami Niku 6 0 0 0 -3 8 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 36 119 208 327 53 248 27 1 22 1064 .112 OPPONENT TOTALS 36 98 177 275 -58 280 19 1 13 1132 .087 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 28 1657 2.57 17 9 2 1 71 870 0.918 0 0 0 30 Laurent Brossoit 9 501 2.63 5 3 0 1 22 257 0.914 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 36 2176 2.58 22 12 2 2 93 1127 .913 119 208 248 OPPONENT TOTALS 36 2176 3.11 14 16 6 1 112 1057 .888 98 177 280 More for youSportsBaylor's Kim Mulkey: 'Dump the COVID testing' for Final...By Paul DoyleSportsNo. 1 UConn headed to 13th straight Final Four after...By Doug Bonjour