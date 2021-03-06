Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 6, 2021 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 55 Mark Scheifele 23 11 21 32 4 6 2 0 2 48 .229 F 26 Blake Wheeler 23 7 17 24 -4 22 2 0 1 54 .130 F 81 Kyle Connor 23 11 12 23 1 6 6 0 2 73 .151 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 23 11 12 23 13 7 3 0 3 77 .143 D 4 Neal Pionk 23 3 14 17 6 8 1 0 0 40 .075 F 9 Andrew Copp 23 4 11 15 1 6 1 0 0 57 .070 F 25 Paul Stastny 23 7 7 14 10 8 1 0 2 36 .194 F 22 Mason Appleton 23 6 6 12 5 4 0 0 0 35 .171 F 17 Adam Lowry 23 4 8 12 0 9 0 0 1 38 .105 F 85 Mathieu Perreault 23 5 5 10 8 2 0 0 0 25 .200 D 44 Josh Morrissey 23 0 9 9 -3 4 0 0 0 41 .000 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 8 4 2 6 0 6 0 0 2 13 .308 D 24 Derek Forbort 23 1 5 6 7 33 0 0 0 32 .031 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 19 0 3 3 5 6 0 0 0 15 .000 F 29 Patrik Laine 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 .667 F 23 Trevor Lewis 23 1 2 3 3 0 0 1 0 22 .045 D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 23 0 1 1 0 20 0 0 0 25 .000 F 11 Nate Thompson 11 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 1 3 .333 F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 8 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 19 David Gustafsson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 12 0 0 0 -3 4 0 0 0 7 .000 D 14 Ville Heinola 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 8 Sami Niku 6 0 0 0 -3 8 0 0 0 2 .000 D 3 Tucker Poolman 9 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 12 .000 D 64 Logan Stanley 13 0 0 0 7 6 0 0 0 21 .000 TEAM TOTALS 23 78 137 215 64 173 16 1 15 684 .114 OPPONENT TOTALS 23 61 116 177 -69 203 14 0 7 729 .084 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 18 1084 2.6 11 6 1 0 47 554 0.915 0 0 0 30 Laurent Brossoit 5 301 2.19 4 1 0 1 11 172 0.936 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 23 1394 2.52 15 7 1 1 58 726 .916 78 137 173 OPPONENT TOTALS 23 1394 3.13 8 10 5 1 72 678 .886 61 116 203 More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. St. John's: Time, TV and what you need to...SportsGeorgetown at UConn: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David Borges