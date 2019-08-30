Winning team posts 16-under at Ridgefield Golf Club tournament

Finishing 16 strokes under par, the team of Chris Pagano, Bruno Desimone, Dennis Peters, and John Meegan combined to win the Ridgefield Golf Club’s four-man, two-best-ball tournament last weekend at the Ridgefield Golf Course.

In this format, the best two single net balls of the four players is counted as the team score on each hole. A net score is the number of strokes taken by a player, minus his individual handicap strokes allotted on that hole. Since two scores are taken per hole, the target team scores are double the normal par total.

Pagano, Desimone, Peters, and Meegan had a score of 126 to beat the runner-up team of Stu Benway, Jim Flood, Dan Larson, and Rob Larson by two strokes.

Dave O’Shea, Joe Scappatura, Jeff Ram, and David Abraham were third with a team score of 131.

Tying for fourth place with a matching score of 132 was the team of John Sarica, James Bruce, Jim Duggan, and John Santoro, and the team of Woody Peatt, Joe Moorhead, Andy Inman, and John Strein.