Wings-Storm, Box
|DALLAS (57)
Gray 4-7 3-3 11, Harrison 5-8 2-2 12, Johnson 1-10 0-0 3, Ogunbowale 5-12 1-2 13, Thornton 5-10 1-2 14, Anigwe 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 1-7 0-0 2, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, McCarty-Williams 0-0 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-58 7-9 57.
|SEATTLE (69)
Canada 7-10 4-5 18, Clark 5-8 0-0 12, Howard 7-14 8-8 23, Russell 2-4 1-2 5, Whitcomb 0-7 0-0 0, Langhorne 1-4 1-1 3, Loyd 2-9 4-4 8, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Zellous 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 18-20 69.
|Dallas
|24
|14
|9
|10—57
|Seattle
|20
|17
|15
|17—69
3-Point Goals_Dallas 6-20 (Thornton 3-6, Ogunbowale 2-6, Johnson 1-5, Gray 0-1, Davis 0-2), Seattle 3-19 (Clark 2-2, Howard 1-4, Zellous 0-1, Canada 0-1, Langhorne 0-2, Loyd 0-3, Whitcomb 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 29 (Harrison 7), Seattle 30 (Howard 11). Assists_Dallas 12 (Ogunbowale 6), Seattle 13 (Canada 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 22, Seattle 16. A_6,268 (8,149).