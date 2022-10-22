Williams runs for 4 TDs; N. Iowa beats Missouri St. 41-20

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Dom Williams ran for 101 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 17 carries to help Northern Iowa beat Missouri State 41-20 Saturday night.

Williams scored on a 9-yard run less than a minute into the game and his 1-yard touchdown gave Northern Iowa (4-4, 3-2 Missouri Valley) a 14-0 lead with 6:40 left in the first quarter. Williams added a 2-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter and his 10-yard scoring run on the first play of the fourth quarter made it 38-14.