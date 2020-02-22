Williams nets 24, No. 4 Stanford beats No. 15 Beavers 63-60

Recommended Video:

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiana Williams hit two key jumpers in the final two minutes and finished with 24 points as No. 4 Stanford held off a late rally and beat No. 15 Oregon State 63-60 on Friday night.

Destiny Slocum matched her season-high with 26 points for the Beavers. Taylor Jones added 14 points and Mikayla Pivec 13.

Kat Tudor hit a quick 3-pointer as the Beavers (19-8, 7-8 Pac-12) closed within 63-60 with 27.8 seconds left, her first points of the game.

Oregon State then forced a turnover with 17.3 seconds left and called a timeout. Stanford (24-3, 13-2) never allowed a clean shot and a desperation shot at the buzzer fell short.

Williams hit a jumper to put Stanford ahead 59-45 with 7:06 left to play. Oregon State responded with a 10-0 run to close the gap five minutes later.

Lexie Hull made 1 of 2 free throws in the final four seconds to put Stanford ahead 54-45 entering the final period.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck was assessed a technical foul midway through the third quarter. Williams made both free throws and Fran Belibi hit a short jumper on the ensuing possession as part of an 11-0 run that gave Stanford a 48-36 edge.

Stanford forward Maya Dodson (15) drives against Oregon State forward Taylor Jones during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Stanford forward Maya Dodson (15) drives against Oregon State forward Taylor Jones during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Williams nets 24, No. 4 Stanford beats No. 15 Beavers 63-60 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Stanford led at halftime, 36-34.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: Had not lost more than three in a row in seven years. … Slocum has been in double figures in scoring for all but four games and reached the 20-point threshold a fourth time, the second against the Cardinal. The Beavers are 3-7 over their last 10 games, which included seven ranked teams.

Stanford: Maya Dodson made her first start of the season and her third appearance. … Stanford committed one turnover through the first three quarters. … Williams scored 20 or more in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers travel to play California on Saturday.

Stanford: The Cardinal hosts No. 3 Oregon on Monday.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25