Williams accounts for 4 TDs, No. 7 USC beats Fresno St 45-17

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, Travis Dye and Austin Jones each ran for more than 100 yards and No. 7 Southern California beat Fresno State 45-17 on Saturday night.

Williams completed 25 of 37 passes for the Trojans, who have scored at least 45 points in each of the first three games under Lincoln Riley. Dye had his second straight 100-yard game with 102 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown while Jones had 12 carries for 110 yards and a score.

It is the first time since 2018 that USC (3-0) has had a pair of running backs reach the century mark in a game.

The Bulldogs (1-2) suffered a bigger loss though than the game. Quarterback Jake Haener was carted off in the third quarter with what coach Jeff Tedford said was high ankle sprain. The Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year had his right leg bend awkwardly while being sacked by Solomon Byrd at the Fresno State 46. Byrd also recovered Haener's fumble.

Haener returned to sideline the on crutches and with his right foot in a boot. The senior was 10 of 17 for 117 yards with a touchdown and interception before the injury. Jordan Mims had 114 yards rushing.

USC scored on its first three drives to build a 21-3 advantage midway through the second quarter. After the Trojans won the coin toss, Williams rolled right and connected with Jordan Addison for a 3-yard TD to complete a 12-play opening possession that took nearly five minutes.

The sophomore then scored his first two rushing TDs in a USC uniform. Williams had an 8-yard scramble late in the first quarter to make it 14-0. Following a field goal by Fresno State's Abraham Montano, Williams capped a 15-play drive with a 1-yard sneak.

Fresno State closed within 21-10 with 6:30 remaining in the first half after Erik Brooks scored on a 39-yard touchdown pass. Brooks caught a quick slant from Haener at the 35, caused Calen Bullock to miss a tackle and then outran the USC defense into the end zone.

RARE DOUBLE

USC tight end Malcolm Epps not only had his first touchdown of the season but also added an interception.

Epps caught a 10-yard strike from Williams 13 seconds into the fourth quarter to extend the Trojans' lead to 42-17. On the last play of the first half, the senior picked off a Hail May attempt from Haener in the end zone. That snapped Haener's streak of 219 passes without an interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

Fresno State: Logan Fife completed his first 11 passes and was 11 of 12 for 140 yards, but Haener's loss could put the Bulldogs at a crossroads.

USC: The Trojans had to punt twice in the first half, but shook off an early malaise to cruise comfortably in the second half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Trojans entered the Top 10 for the first time since 2017 last week and should remain there after posting another easy victory.

UP NEXT

Fresno State: Has next week off before a road game against Connecticut on Oct. 1.

USC: Travels to Oregon State next Saturday.

