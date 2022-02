AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Keshawn Williams had 15 points to lead five Northern Illinois players in double figures as the Huskies narrowly beat Akron 66-63 on Thursday night.

Kaleb Thornton added 12 points for the Huskies (8-16, 5-9 Mid-American Conference). Chinedu Kingsley Okanu chipped in 11 and Trendon Hankerson and Zool Kueth each had 10.