ATLANTA (AP) — Jamyest Williams ran for two touchdowns and Darren Grainger threw for two more as Georgia State defeated Texas State 28-16 on Saturday.

Williams, who rushed for 77 yards, scored on bursts up the middle for touchdowns of 18 and 28 yards. Tucker Gregg gained 115 yards for the Panthers, giving him 1,072 in his career. Georgia State (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) piled up 298 yards on the ground.