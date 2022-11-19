William & Mary 76, Army 67

Mann 6-10 3-4 17, Peterson 2-4 3-5 7, Roberts 1-6 0-0 3, C.Benson 5-11 4-6 16, Rucker 4-12 2-2 12, Cross 0-2 0-0 0, Naess 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 2-4 4, Small 3-6 0-0 8, Barker 0-0 0-0 0, Dove 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 14-21 67.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title