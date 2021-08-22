Wild pitch in 10th inning sends Padres past Phillies 4-3 RICHARD J. MARCUS, Associated Press Aug. 22, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Frazier scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Philadelphia's Connor Brogdon in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres overcame a strong outing by Aaron Nola and beat the Phillies 4-3 on Saturday night.
Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer to center field with two-out in the ninth inning off Nola to tie the game at 3-all.
RICHARD J. MARCUS