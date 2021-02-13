Wieskamp-led No. 15 Iowa routs Michigan State 88-58 LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 5 p.m.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa's balanced offense in an 88-58 win over Michigan State on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) had three players score in double figures and Luka Garza wasn't one of them. Garza had a season-low eight points on 3 of 11 from the field, but his teammates more than made up for the star senior being held well below his 20-point average.