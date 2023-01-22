Wichita St. 71, SMU 69

Pohto 1-4 0-0 2, Rojas 4-9 4-4 12, Pierre 4-9 0-0 10, Porter 3-5 5-5 11, Walton 5-9 8-12 18, Scott 1-1 2-2 4, Poor Bear-Chandler 1-3 3-4 5, Abidde 1-3 2-5 4, Flanagan 2-4 0-0 5, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 24-32 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title